Tab downplays Ateneo win streak: Keep preparing, good things happen

MANILA, Philippines – After cruising to a 78-47 win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in UAAP Season 84 on Thursday, March 31, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin downplayed the Blue Eagle’s impressive 29-game winning streak dating back to Season 81 in 2018.

Baldwin made it clear that a potential 30th straight win has no meaning for the Blue Eagles and what only matters is the preparation for their highly anticipated clash against rival and fellow undefeated La Salle Green Archers on Saturday, April 2.

“To us, there’s no such thing as a 30-game winning streak. That’s for you guys in the media, for people who like the hype. Stories that don’t really matter to our team,” said Baldwin.

“What really matters is how we prepare to play against La Salle,” he added.

The defending champion Blue Eagles, who have not dropped a game since their 63-60 loss to the FEU Tamaraws in October 2018, have been nothing short of impressive this season, winning all their three outings with an average margin of 16.3 points.

And for Baldwin, there is no secret to Ateneo’s success other than preparing, having a play-to-win mindset, and taking it one game at a time.

“We just know that good things happen when you keep preparing and you keep playing to win games,” said the three-time UAAP champion coach Baldwin.

“In the next game, we’re not interested in the championship, we’re not interested in our record, we’re just interested in La Salle.” – Rappler.com