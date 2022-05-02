Baldwin tips hat to UP for ‘humbling experience’ after Ateneo’s streak-snapping loss

HUMBLED. Ateneo gets back to the drawing board for the UAAP Season 84 Final Four after suffering its first loss in four years to UP.

Denied of a second straight outright UAAP finals berth following a shocking UP win, the once-undefeated Ateneo squad shifts its focus to the Final Four and its continuing title defense

MANILA, Philippines – Over the past few years, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have been the shining symbol of excellence in Philippine basketball.

This is a program that has beaten pro squads in tuneup games, national teams in international competitions, and all UAAP schools on the way to a four-year, 39-game-winning streak.

Although they gave it their very best shot, not even the mighty Eagles are invincible, and decorated head coach Tab Baldwin had nothing but praise for the UP Fighting Maroons after finally handing his boys a stunning 84-83 defeat inside a packed Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday, May 1.

“It was a great game of basketball. You gotta give a lot of credit to Goldwin (Monteverde) and the UP players, especially the way they came out of the block at the beginning of the game,” he said after spending quite some time in the locker room with his players after the rare setback.

“This is a good, humbling experience for all our organization, for me, and for the team. I told the team after the game, I said in large part that this loss is on me, but they got to play better too. That’s just the way it is – you don’t win them all. Now it’s just a case of regrouping and getting ready for a tough FEU team.”

Firing on all cylinders right from tipoff, UP shellshocked its Katipunan rival to its biggest deficit of the season, 32-14, early in the second quarter before the Eagles – as expected – made adjustments in the second half to make it a cardiac affair until the final buzzer.

However, the Maroons simply had better control of their endgame fortunes and hung around for the historic win – their first over Ateneo since October 8, 2016.

“I made some tactical mistakes early and that hurt us. It contributed to digging a hole for our team, and UP was really ready. They played really well early, they hit shots, and then it’s just a case of trying to dig out of that hole right throughout the game,” Baldwin continued.

“UP just made bigger shots. James Spencer made a huge shot, and you got to really give (Malick) Diouf a lot of credit for the game he played. He was outstanding around the basket. We let Diouf have a little bit too much room and space and it hurt us. It cost us.”

Spencer drilled 3-of-7 threes, none bigger than his go-ahead long bomb with 43.6 seconds left, while Diouf muscled his way to an 18-point, 16-rebound game, including the game-winning board after a missed SJ Belangel triple in the last five seconds of regulation.

Now denied of a second straight outright finals berth, Ateneo and Baldwin need to refocus quickly as their Final Four match with the fourth-seeded FEU Tamaraws is coming up quickly on Wednesday, May 4, 6 pm.

“It seems like whenever we play the semifinals then we run up against FEU, there is a lot of difficulty, and we don’t expect anything less,” Baldwin said. “You know Olsen (Racela) just does a great job, and they’re going to be ready.”

“They gave us hard time in the last game. They’re going to fancy their chances for sure, but we will regroup, and we have to make sure this loss is useful for us. There will be lessons taken and lessons learned.” – Rappler.com