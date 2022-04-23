Tab: Unbeaten Ateneo season a ‘remote possibility’ amid packed UAAP sched

PERFECT. Ateneo has refused to lose despite the packed UAAP schedule as it remains unbeaten in Season 84.

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin does not expect the Blue Eagles to accomplish another undefeated UAAP campaign.

Not with the compressed schedule Baldwin called “brutal” as the Blue Eagles and other participating teams are slated to finish Season 84 in only less than two months.

“I’ve said this at the beginning, I thought it would be almost impossible to go without a defeat through this season and I still think it is a remote possibility,” said Baldwin on Saturday, April 23.

Ateneo etched its place in the UAAP annals in 2019 as it completed the first 16-0 sweep in league history on the way to its third straight championship in Season 82.

But due to the pandemic, the league had a two-year layoff and returned with a compressed basketball season. Season 84 kicked off in the last week of April and is scheduled to end in the second week of May, with all teams playing every game day.

“I just have to say that this schedule is brutal. It is really, really brutal,” Baldwin said.

“I think it is really unfair to everybody because it is just very difficult for the players and the coaching staff to maintain a high standard of performance and that is really what the fans want, that is what everybody wants.”

Baldwin added it is the same case for the rest of the field.

“Everybody is exhausted. Talking to all the teams, everybody is exhausted.”

Refuse to lose

The Blue Eagles, though, have well avoided sliding to the losing track as they coasted to an 89-75 win over the National University Bulldogs on Saturday to stay unbeaten this season.

Ateneo improved to 11-0 and extended its winning streak to 37 games in a row.

“Looking at our basketball team and our season, I’ve marveled really at how our players are continuing to push themselves under these circumstances,” Baldwin said.

Prior to their win over the Bulldogs, the Blue Eagles set a record for the biggest winning margin since the computerization of UAAP stats in 2003 after a 101-51 mauling of UST two days ago.

That blowout only padded the already impressive winning margin Ateneo owns this season, which now stands at an average of 17.5 points.

“We’re going almost three months without any days off and I do not really know how the players are doing it. My heart goes out to them, honestly,” Baldwin said.

“I’m not just making this statement, I was thinking about that last night because I was thinking about how tired I was and I can only imagine how tired the players are.” – Rappler.com