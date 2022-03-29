Tyler Tio thanks teammates for trust despite rough preseason showing

After admittedly being a non-factor from the preseason to Ateneo's league kickoff, senior guard Tyler Tio bounces back with a game to remember against FEU

MANILA, Philippines – One of the aspects that make Tab Baldwin’s Ateneo teams so feared is that opponents never really know who to guard in that team-oriented, championship-winning system.

Sure, there are usual targets like Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and SJ Belangel, but the former Gilas head coach always made it a point that everyone in his roster must put in the work.

On Tuesday, March 29, the FEU Tamaraws learned that fact the hard way as senior guard Tyler Tio erupted for a game-high 17 points, all coming in a pivotal third-quarter charge, in just 14 total minutes off the bench in the Blue Eagles’ 79-70 triumph.

One of three remaining Ateneo holdovers present throughout its title three-peat, the soft-spoken veteran was thankful that his teammates supported him amid what he admitted was a rough preseason.

“I’m just happy that my shots finally went in, and I’m thankful for my teammates for believing in me,” he said after the game.

“Even though I struggled in the past, in our first game, and our tuneup games, they still kept telling me to shoot my shot, and fortunately today, it went in.”

Tio waxed white-hot in that third-quarter barrage, as he was responsible for 17 of his team’s 25 points, while nearly matching the output of the Tamaraws, who dropped 19 markers.

Not even a late 15-5 run in the final frame was enough from FEU to undo the damage done.

Tio also noted that the thought of challenging the young Tamaraw herd of prized guards was more than enough motivation for them to step up.

“It’s definitely a challenge. Everyone knows what RJ (Abarrientos) can do. The guards knew we had to step up our game against him, and not just him, but LJay (Gonzales), Royce (Alforque),” he said.

“We knew that they’re gonna be a tough challenge for us, so we had to step up most especially defensively and in offense. We just have to run the system, and who gets the shots, so be it.”

From the top star down to last man on the bench, every single Blue Eagle will say that they always lean on the system, which is exactly how Baldwin likes it. – Rappler.com