UE Red Warriors recruit Cruz-Dumont brothers, Devin Fikes

HIGHLY TOUTED. Cruz-Dumont brothers Hunter (second from left) and Jack (right) flank UE coach Jack Santiago.

Fil-Canadian players Jack Cruz-Dumont, Hunter Cruz-Dumont, and Devin Fikes hope to prop up the UE Red Warriors’ fighting chance in UAAP men’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East (UE) Red Warriors bolstered their lineup for the upcoming UAAP seasons with the commitment of three outstanding young Filipino-Canadian basketball players.

Jack Cruz-Dumont, Hunter Cruz-Dumont, and Devin Fikes all pledged to don the red and white jersey and bring their talents to the Philippines, head coach Jack Santiago confirmed to Rappler on Friday, May 5.

These recruits are expected to make an immediate impact on the team and help the Red Warriors achieve their goal of securing a return to the Final Four. With their unique skills and potential, the future of UE basketball seems a little brighter.

The oldest of the new additions to the Red Warriors’ lineup is Jack, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard hailing from Vancouver, Canada. At 22 years old, he is eligible to play for two years starting in UAAP Season 86 later this year.

According to Santiago, Jack is known for his versatility on the court, playing as a 2-3 shooter and slasher, and has a reputation for having a good basketball IQ.

Hunter is another promising standout at 6-foot-5. He is a versatile player who can play both as a forward and a shooting guard.

He is just 20 years old and has a four-year eligibility period to play in UAAP seasons 87 to 90.

Hunter’s experience playing for Simon Fraser University in Canada honed his skills and prepared him to take on the challenges of collegiate basketball in the Philippines, says Santiago.

With his size, skillset, and potential, Hunter is expected to make a significant impact on the Red Warriors’ performance once he can play.

Interestingly, Hunter and Jack are the sons of the late John Dumont, a former Pasig Pirates player in the MBA, which adds another layer of meaning to their commitment to playing basketball in the Philippines.

New recruit Devin Fikes (right) with UE coach Jack Santiago

Fikes is a 19-year-old hailing from Toronto, Canada. At 6-foot-5, he has an impressive stature that lends well to his position as a small forward.

Santiago says that Devin is known for his skills as a sharpshooter, capable of shooting from the outside. Additionally, he is a skilled defender, making him an all-around asset on the court.

He recently played for the Ontario team in the 2023 NBTC Tournament held in MOA Arena last March, showcasing his potential and earning him recognition as a promising talent.

With five years of eligibility to play starting this year’s UAAP Season 86, Fikes has ample time to further develop his skills and make a name for himself in Philippine basketball.

Devin, Hunter, and Jack have all been lined up to play for UE in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.

Santiago is currently in Las Vegas attending the Fil-Am Nation Showcase with the aim of scouting for potential recruits to strengthen the team’s roster, along with other head coaches from the UAAP and NCAA. – Rappler.com