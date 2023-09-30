Ex-UE star Paul Lee helps shape rising Red Warriors, new leader Noy Remogat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

University of the East rising star guard Noy Remogat thanks former Red Warrior star Paul Lee for giving him pointers on handling the team's offense

MANILA, Philippines – Giving back.

Paul Lee, who was part of the last University of the East team to make it to the UAAP men’s basketball finals in 2007, is helping shape a winning mentality with the latest crop from Red Warriors from Recto.

The UAAP Season 86 hosts opened their campaign with an 80-70 win over the UST Growling Tigers on Saturday, September 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A big factor in the win was holdover Noy Remogat, who has been given the keys on offense since his revealing rise late in Season 85.

Remogat tallied a game-high 21 points, and supplied 10 assists, which he credits to the Magnolia Hotshot guard.

“[Lee] used to train with us in the offseason thrice a week, and when he was there, he used to always preach that point guards should be mature enough,” Remogat said in Filipino during the post-game press conference.

“We should be mature inside the court…we should know when to score and when to pass, that’s what I remember the most from kuya Paul.”

Lee was among the scores of spectators watching the game, which was controlled by the Red Warriors right from the start.

The team defense also forced UST to cough up the ball 20 times, 13 coming off steals.

Head coach Jack Santiago also tipped his hat to Lee, calling him an extra assistant coach.

“[Lee] has been practicing with us, giving advice to the players,” said Santiago.

“Thank you to Paul Lee.” – Rappler.com