Under-the-radar UAAP standouts who deserve praise

MANILA, Philippines – The 84th season of the UAAP is off to a rapid start, with each team in the men’s basketball tournament – currently the only sports tourney being played in the collegiate league – having played five games each already.

By the end of the week, the first round will have come and go. The short rest in between games have portrayed which players remain consistent in their play. It has also opened up opportunities for guys who had previously not seen any game action to see the court, especially as injuries and fatigue pile up.

While the standout performances of high-profile personalities such as Dave Ildefonso (Ateneo), Justine Baltazar (DLSU), Carl Tamayo (UP), and others come as no surprise, it’s worth noting there have been players, who despite not being widely recognized, still bring a level of importance to their team’s overall success.

Here are three of those to keep an eye out for:

Kurt Lojera, La Salle

The 26-year-old veteran is making the most of his final UAAP campaign.

Lojera, who used to play for Adamson under Franz Pumaren before moving to Taft Avenue, has become a safety net on the court for new La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren.

His ability to drain mid-range jumpers is useful for an offense that tends to go through dry spells. Lojera’s penetration, which was fully on display in DLSU’s one-sided win over UST, is even more essential, not only because it provides DLSU’s offense an important dimension but also because he’s effective at it.

He’s averaging 9.4 points a game while knocking down 41% of his shots inside the arc. Though Kurt has hit only 3-of-9 from deep in Season 84, he has displayed the potential to score from long range, especially when left open.

“Right now, Kurt is one of our veterans just like [Baltazar], and the thing about Kurt is he is able to create for us,” Pumaren said.

“Not just on offensive end, [but] also on the defensive end, malaki ang naitulong sa amin ni Kurt ngayon (Kurt has helped us a lot),” the multi-titled UAAP coach added.

Lojera is averaging 2.2 steals a contest and his total of 11 steals this season is tied for second in the UAAP.

At 6-foot-1, he’s a terror for smaller ball-handlers to deal with in Pumaren’s press defense, making him a valuable part of DLSU’s rotation. He’s long, quick, strong, and an opportunist, which bodes well for college hoops’ run, push, and gun type of play.

Whether they’d have enough wing depth was one of the concerns for the Green Archers entering the elimination round, but Lojera’s emergence has alleviated that issue. Though he’ll commit occasional blunders, there’s a maturity to his game that’s been significant in La Salle’s 4-1 start to the season.

Michael Malonzo, NU

If there’s a team who deserves the early title of “better than their record shows,” it would be the 2-3 National University Bulldogs.

A tumultuous extended offseason for the basketball program saw the departure of their accomplished high school head coach, who’s now the main tactician of the UP Maroons, and multiple blue-chip recruits who sought other opportunities. Tamayo is one of them.

Nevertheless, NU remains afloat thanks to the superb developmental job by new play-caller Jeff Napa, who has in his lineup a handful of young talented ballers eager to display their potential with playing opportunities now open.

“They’ve shown everybody in the league how tough they are and I think that we expected that, but I’m not sure we respected that enough,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said following his Blue Eagles’ escape of the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

One of the hoopers who has taken advantage of his playing time is Michael Malonzo, a do-it all fulcrum for an NU team whose foreign recruit, Issa Gaye, has been sidelined due to injury.

ALL-AROUND. Michael Malonzo plays a vital role in the NU Bulldogs’ upset of the FEU Tamaraws.

Malonzo is dangerous in transition, can knock down mid-range jumpers, is fearless in penetrating the rim, and contributes to the not-so-sexy section of the stat sheet. He’s averaging 9.2 points a contest – second in the team – while shooting 58% from the field (fifth in the UAAP) to go with 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1 steal a contest.

Interestingly, his free throw shooting of 10-of-23 for 43% is worse than his FG shooting. It’s a weakness in his game he needs to improve on, although the help he provides in the other area currently makes up for it.

Malonzo was instrumental in NU’s biggest win of the season against FEU by scoring on a putback attempt. He attacks rebounds relentlessly and brings an element of toughness to a young but promising squad.

National U’s three losses are against the teams above them in the standings: ADMU, DLSU, and UP, but each adversary faced some daunting moments before putting them away.

The Bulldogs will be in the conversation for one of the Final Four seeds and have an outside shot at the second spot. Malonzo will play a key factor in how it all unfurls.

Joel Cagulangan, UP

There was never any doubt about the basketball talent of Cagulangan, a former MVP of the NCAA juniors division who built a reputation as a lethal shooter and superb scorer.

The question was whether he’d crack the rotation of a deep Fighting Maroons lineup. It was the same controversy that plagued his lone season as a Green Archer, and signs pointed to history repeating itself.

That was until his work ethic and determination ensured the opposite.

STEPPING UP. Joel Cagulangan proves to be efficient on the defensive end for the UP Maroons.

After playing 13 minutes in UP’s season debut against Ateneo, Cagulangan has played at least 21 minutes in the Fighting Maroons’ succeeding four games. It’s no coincidence they’ve gone undefeated in the latter stretch, as head coach Goldwin Monteverde now trusts him the most from his point guards.

Cagulangan’s scoring statistics don’t jump off the page – 5.2 points per game on 38% shooting, including a faulty 1-of-11 display from downtown – but he’s hauling down 4.2 rebounds a game, which is terrific for his 5-foot-9 frame, and dishing out 4.4 assists a contest, while limiting the turnovers to a manageable two a match.

Here’s where it gets absurd: in the 101 minutes he has played in Season 84, UP has outscored its opponents by 59 points through five games. That leads the team in +/-.

His defense, which he wasn’t known for in the past, has been excellent. His pressure defense on the Growling Tigers in the second quarter of their game against UP last week was the spark that established the Maroons’ defensive identity. He’s also nabbing 1.2 steals a contest. His wide, somewhat bulky frame makes it tough for leaner opponents to attack driving lanes and makes it easier for him to fight over screens.

On offense, rather than looking for his own shot, he’s been solid in distributing the wealth to the many talents UP has for scoring purposes, such as Tamayo, Zav Lucero, Malick Diouf, CJ Cansino, and Ricci Rivero. The formula is working, but he’s still been opportunistic in using off-ball cuts to get in good scoring positions.

Cagulangan has turned himself not just into a useful part of UP’s rotation, but also an important one. – Rappler.com