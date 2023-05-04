UP men’s football forward Yoro Sangare dies

GONE, NOT FORGOTTEN. UP recruit Yoro Sangare practices with the Fighting Maroons

UP men's football forward Yoro Sangare, 22, passes away on Thursday, May 4, hours before the Fighting Maroons took on the FEU Tamaraws for a spot at the UAAP Season 85 Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – UP men’s football forward Yoro Sangare died on Thursday, May 4, as confirmed by UP College of Human Kinetics dean Francis Diaz and the UAAP. He was 22.

Per the UAAP, the cause of death has yet to be determined as an autopsy is still ongoing.

Sangare reportedly collapsed while walking near the Acacia Dormitory inside the UP Diliman campus and was then pronounced dead on arrival at the University Health Service facility right across the street.

Teams across multiple sports held moments of silence for the Malian recruit, including the Fighting Maroons football team and their opponents, the FEU Tamaraws.

The league also honored the life of former UP and Ateneo player Manuel Concio III in their tributes.

“The players gave their very best for Yoro. This game is dedicated to him. We fought till the end, and it’s all for him,” said UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino after an eventual 2-2 draw with FEU, which booted UP out of Season 85 Final Four contention.

“He was very driven, hardworking, and very kind. He was the kindest person I’ve ever met,” Clarino continued. “Because of his dedication and hard work, we took a chance with him. He really wanted to bring his talent to UP.”

Sangare, who turned 22 just last April 22, was ultimately unable to suit up for the Fighting Maroons’ campaign this year and experience UAAP action due to an untimely preseason injury.

“He will be missed but we are going to celebrate his life,” Clarino concluded. – Rappler.com