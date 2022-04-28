UP resumes recruitment drive, secures 6-foot-6 guard Chicco Briones

In the same week that their Katipunan rival Ateneo flaunted two new recruits, UP parades its own haul in Chicco Briones, the son of former PBA player Lowell Briones

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons continued to beef up their stacked lineup for the future by securing the commitment of Fil-Am Chicco Briones on Thursday, April 28.

In the same week that their Katipunan rival Ateneo flaunted two new recruits, the Maroons paraded their own haul as well – a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who is the son of former PBA player Lowell Briones.

“We’re very excited to have him. He’s going to be a great addition to the team,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“This has been almost four years in the making,” chimed in Bo Perasol, former UP chief shot-caller and now program director of the flourishing men’s basketball program.

“I and some other people have been visiting Chicco for almost four years now. He started practicing with us in Las Vegas, and after that we had at least two more meetings with him and his parents. It’s such a joy to finally culminate this, and what a way to start his playing career here in the Philippines than to be with the UP Fighting Maroons.”

At just 19 years old, Briones can play a maximum five years for UP and grow alongside the young core of Carl Tamayo, JD Cagulangan, Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, and many other blue-chip recruits already with the program.

However, he will have to sit out UAAP Season 85 this year after transferring from US NCAA Division III school Carroll College-Montana.

With only Ricci Rivero and Noah Webb graduating after Season 84, the pieces of the future seem to be set in stone for the contending Maroons, and Briones’ addition as a tall guard can certainly help their flexibility moving forward. – Rappler.com