UP shores up frontline anew, taps one-and-done Quentin Millora-Brown

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons continue to strengthen their lineup ahead of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, tapping 6-foot-10 Filipino-American big man Quentin Millora-Brown on Tuesday, July 2.

Immediately eligible to play as a one-and-done recruit, Millora-Brown is expected to fill in the gargantuan shoes of former league MVP Malick Diouf, who graduated after back-to-back silver-medal finishes in Seasons 85 and 86.

A well-traveled college standout, Millora-Brown suited up for Citadel last year for his senior season and averaged 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks. This comes after a three-year stint in Vanderbilt and a rookie season in Rice University.

“His entry to our team is another big thing because he can help step up from the loss of Malick,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde in Filipino in a release.

Millora-Brown is tabbed to stand out in an already crowded Maroons frontline featuring the likes of Nigerian Dikachi Udodo, Francis Lopez, Sean Alter, Aldous Torculas, Gani Stevens, Mark Belmonte, and Seven Gagate.

UP, the newly crowed Filoil preseason champion, is once again one of the top contenders for Season 87 alongside defending champion La Salle. – Rappler.com