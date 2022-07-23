Blaze of glory: UP young guns spark Maroons’ historic UAAP title win

As the UP Fighting Maroons start preparations for their UAAP title defense, see which key players stepped up big time in their magical Season 84 run to make a 36-year long dream finally a reality

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons are back in action in various preseason tournaments as they ramp up their preparations for their upcoming UAAP title defense in Season 85.

Now with a gigantic target on their backs – arguably bigger now than their neighbors over at Katipunan Avenue – the young Maroons are now tasked with an even bigger goal in their next campaign to prove that their Season 84 run to the top was no fluke.

As other UAAP members continue to fill up roster spots in one of the shortest off-seasons – if not the shortest – in league history, UP stands pat with a majority of its players only starting their collegiate paths, save for one or two veteran cogs.

Before their title repeat run gets in full swing this October, have a look back at the Maroons’ stunning upset of the Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball dynasty, and see which key players made the most difference as they won it all for the first time since 1986.

Can UP turn a short off-season predicament to a golden opportunity to win back-to-back titles in the same year? Or will another contender rise and knock the Maroons off their throne? – JR Isaga/Rappler.com