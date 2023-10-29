UP’s Monteverde proud as Gerry Abadiano finally finds groove at UAAP college level

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rising UP guard Gerry Abadiano continues to shine for the mighty Maroons, proving why head coach Goldwin Monteverde's unwavering faith dating back to high school has not been for naught

MANILA, Philippines – Once upon a time in UAAP high school basketball, the Nazareth-NU Bullpups ran roughshod over the competition with a roster filled with eventual household names.

Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Harold Alarcon, and Terrence Fortea, just to name a few, all played together at one point as NU rolled to the UAAP Season 82 high school championship without a single loss back in 2020.

Then, there was Gerry Abadiano, the quintessential do-it-all combo guard who rounded out the Bullpups’ top three scorers and all but guaranteed that not a single team in the UAAP could match up to their overpowering offense.

Fast forward to the present, and teams in the UAAP seniors level are finally finding out just how methodically lethal Abadiano can be if he regains his confidence and consistency, now as a part of the UP Fighting Maroons

Ateneo found that out the hard way as the 5-foot-11 guard notched his UAAP seniors career-high off a 22-point eruption in a 65-60 win on Sunday, October 29, helping the Maroons exact revenge from their 99-89 overtime loss against the Blue Eagles to end the Season 86 first round.

“We know in the first round that we lost to Ateneo and it hurt us,” Abadiano said in Filipino after eclipsing his previous season-high of 19 points against La Salle.

“So we just talked before this game that we just need to exert effort. No matter what happens inside the court, we just have one another, and we’re thankful that we got this win today.”

Meanwhile, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde, Abadiano’s coach since his NU days, is not the least bit surprised with his ward’s breakout in his third year.

“I guess any high school player has a level of adjustment in the college level,” he said in Filipino. “Yes, he struggled. He didn’t get the game he had in high school, but with what I’m seeing from him now, I’m not surprised.”

“Because every day I see him, he’s always the first in practice and he is never discouraged. He took his struggles as a challenge and slowly, he’s finally improving.”

Although few of his batchmates have grown by leaps and bounds in their careers, Abadiano is more than happy with his progress in his own time, content with staying in his own role as UP continues to hunt for a championship while their current core still can. – Rappler.com