UP unveils UAAP Season 87 logo, theme: ‘Stronger, Better, Together’

HOSTING TIME. The University of the Philippines presents its UAAP Season 87 logo 'Hands In Huddle' with the theme 'Stronger, Better, Together'

The University of the Philippines presents its logo and theme for the upcoming UAAP Season 87 this September 7, encouraging member universities to 'achieve collective greatness by working together'

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 87 host University of the Philippines officially unveiled its logo and theme – “Stronger, Better, Together” – for the upcoming sports calendar year on Wednesday, July 24.

Called “Hands in Huddle,” the logo calls for all eight member schools “to constantly look forward, be relevant, and achieve collective greatness by working together,” according to UP’s press release.

The statement also notes the logo’s hand figures, each bearing the eight universities’ primary colors, including human-like shapes. A notable number 87 is also blended within the first two letters of the theme.

“The clenched fist in the UP Fighting Maroons team logo has transformed into an open hand that reaches out to every one in a spirit of cooperation and partnership,” said UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol, also the former men’s basketball head coach.

“It says the best way to be strong, productive, and relevant is to encourage participation from everyone, be it as a league, as a community, or as a nation.”

UAAP Season 87 officially opens on September 7 with a traditional opening ceremony preceding the flagship men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

With UP’s colors on top, the logo also follows the UAAP hosting order, with the gold-clad University of Santo Tomas up next in Season 88.

Following UST for the subsequent seasons are the Far Eastern University, National University, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Adamson University, and University of the East, then UP again.

“Host school UP, with its colors, maroon and green, is at the top and invites the league, the community, the general public, and the country to come together and do great things as one,” Perasol continued.

“When we work as a team, in and out of sports, we can reach great heights and accomplish much.” – Rappler.com