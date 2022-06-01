UP Maroons eye UAAP golden basketball double

WINNING WAYS. Harold Alarcon and the Maroons hope to sustain their champion form.

Led by Gerry Abadiano and Harold Alarcon, the UP Fighting Maroons aim for another basketball title as 3x3 action tips off

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines eyes a golden double after winning last month’s men’s basketball championship as the the UAAP 3×3 basketball tournament unfolds on Thursday, June 2 in Calatagan South Beach (CaSoBe), Batangas.

Led by Gerry Abadiano, who represented the country in the FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup in 2019, the UP Fighting Maroons aim to finish on top anew with Harold Alarcon, AJ Madrigal, and Brix Ramos also in the lineup.

UP will go up against National University to open a heavy 14-game schedule at 10:30 am.

Ateneo, second placers in last month’s men’s basketball competition, will face fabled rival De La Salle to set in motion its 3×3 campaign in Season 84 at 12:30 pm.

The Blue Eagles will be represented by Chris Koon, Geo Chiu, Inand Fornillos, and JC Fetalvero, while Donn Lim, Ralph Cu, Emman Galman, and Ben Phillips will banner the Green Archers.

In the women’s division, the decorated Lady Bulldogs will be led by Camille Clarin, known for drilling in the buzzer-beater in the Philippines’ stunning 10-9 win over No. 6 The Netherlands in the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

NU, which also has Angel Surada, Kristine Cayabyab, and Karl Ann Pingol in the lineup, will begin its title bid against University of Santo Tomas’ Tacky Tacatac, Reynalyn Ferrer, Agatha Bron, and Joylyn Pangilinan, at 11:15 am.

Far Eastern University, starring Mikee Antonio, Mary Julianne Manguiat, Danica Pacia, and Camille Taguiam, plays Ateneo, featuring Jhazmin Joson, Lettice Miranda, Dyna Nieves, and Sandra Villacruz, at 10 a.m. to usher a 14-game bill in the distaff side.

The top four teams after the single-round eliminations of both divisions will clash in the knockout semifinals Friday. The one-game championship will be played on the same day.

The 3×3 is now included in the general championship race for the first time. – Rappler.com