‘Here for one another’: UP Maroons fight on amid off-court issues

‘We fought for our rights,’ says veteran Abi Goc as the UP women’s volleyball players keep their focus on court while dealing with alleged ‘mismanagement’ problems

MANILA, Philippines – Life goes on for members of the UP women’s volleyball team as the Fighting Maroons keep their on-court focus amid off-court issues.

UP veteran Abi Goc thanked the growing support for the Maroons since their complaint letter to university officials went public, where they listed in detail their concerns, such as “delayed and reduced monthly allowance,” “small serving of food,” and “poor injury coordination and treatment.”

“As a senior, [support] is what we need… we fought for our rights and we are thankful for the coaches and the UP community and everyone who is fighting for us, we are the ones inside the court, we need to focus,” Goc told reporters on Sunday, March 5.

“We need to work on everything inside and outside the court, we are guiding one another more so we need to strive more to win our remaining games,” she added.

The Fighting Maroons hacked out a 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 win against the UE Lady Warriors, securing their first victory of the season, led by Nina Ytang’s 20 points, while Goc contributed 3 off the bench.

UP Fighting Maroons Niña Ytang and Abi Goc address the recent issues their team faced. #UAAPSeason85 | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/vLUlcUfzTX — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) March 5, 2023

Seen in the crowd were UP supporters flashing #SAVEUPWVT signs, while some were wearing pink ribbons in commemoration of International Women’s Month and as expression of support for their wards.

Ytang also chimed in on the issue, saying that their “mismanagement” complaints are nothing new, and the players just try to lift each other up.

“I’m thankful because we’re here for one another, our ates are here to guide us younger players, and because none of us got consumed by the issues at hand,” she said.

– Rappler.com