LIVE UPDATES: La Salle vs NU – UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals Game 1

NU and La Salle clash for the UAAP women's volleyball title for the second straight season, with the loaded Lady Spikers this time being possibly a bigger threat than the champion Lady Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines – After more than two months of intense women’s volleyball action, UAAP Season 85 is right back where Season 84 ended as the NU Lady Bulldogs defend their title in a best-of-three finals rematch against the La Salle Lady Spikers starting this Sunday, May 7, at 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

Unlike the past season, however, La Salle now has the higher ground in the pecking order after burying NU with consecutive elimination-round sweeps to end the first round and start the second, mostly due to the standout efforts of runaway Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Canino.

Also rounding out the rest of the stacked rotation are possible MVP candidate Jolina dela Cruz, likely Best Middle Blocker repeat awardee Thea Gagate, fiery setter Mars Alba, and all-out libero Justine Jazareno.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs are also banking on a lot of familiar faces for their title repeat bid, led by reigning MVP Bella Belen, star opposite Alyssa Solomon, graduating libero Jen Nierva, and their own rookie standout Vange Alinsug.

Although its once-impenetrable armor has been cracked open multiple times this season, NU showed grace under pressure as it bounced back from its twin sweep losses against La Salle with seven straight dominant wins, capped by a Final Four ouster of upstart contender Adamson.

Still, Game 1 is the start of a new slate between the two mighty squads. Anything can happen with a championships on the line.

