LIVE UPDATES: La Salle vs NU – UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals Game 2

La Salle rookie MVP bet Angel Canino seeks a sweeping end to the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball finals, while reigning MVP Bella Belen gears up for an NU bounce-back to force a do-or-die Game 3

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball wars are nearing an end as the mighty La Salle Lady Spikers look to dethrone the NU Lady Bulldogs and close out the best-of-three series with a sweep in Game 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, May 14.

Rookie of the Year frontrunner and possible MVP candidate Angel Canino will certainly be raring to end her fortuitous first year by proving she has what it takes to already lead the vaunted La Salle program all the way to the championship, just in time to replace a possibly pro-bound Jolina dela Cruz.

Thea Gagate, Leiah Malaluan, and Mars Alba are also among the key Lady Spikers holdovers who seek to erase the pain of falling short in Season 84, which ended with a rare NU season sweep.

The Lady Bulldogs today, on the other hand, are now holding on for dear life as they once again lean on their star spiker duo of Alyssa Solomon and reigning MVP Bella Belen to extend the series to a deciding Game 3.

Their fighting chances, however, largely hinge on the availability of lead middle blocker Sheena Toring, who injured her left knee in the twilight of Game 1 and recently posted what looked to be post-operation photos on Instagram.

End or extend? Game 2 kicks off around 4 pm, just after the season awarding ceremony for both men’s and women’s tournaments.

