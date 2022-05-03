UAAP
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
6 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
UAAP Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs FEU, UAAP Season 84 Final Four – May 4

Rappler.com
LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs FEU, UAAP Season 84 Final Four – May 4
Missing out on an outright finals berth in UAAP Season 84, top seed Ateneo looks to get the job done in its Final Four duel against FEU

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo seeks to return to the winning track in UAAP Season 84 and earn a fifth straight finals appearance as it faces FEU in the Final Four at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, May 4.

The Blue Eagles missed out on a sweep of the elimination round and an outright finals berth following a heartbreaking 83-84 loss to UP on Sunday.

Despite seeing its 39-game winning streak come to a screeching halt, Ateneo still owns a twice-to-beat advantage after claiming the top seed and needs just one win to advance to the finals.

The winners of the last three UAAP titles, the Blue Eagles are touted as heavy favorites in the Final Four clash, but the Tamaraws are no pushovers as proven by their string of recent victories.

FEU won four of its last five games – including a stunner against No. 3 seed La Salle – to secure the last semifinals berth.

Tip off is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com

UAAP Basketball

Ateneo Blue Eagles

collegiate basketball

FEU Tamaraws

PH collegiate sports