LIVE UPDATES: UP vs La Salle, UAAP Season 84 Final Four – May 4

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, UP shoots for a finals seat in UAAP Season 84 as it faces La Salle in the Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off the biggest upset in UAAP Season 84, UP eyes an immediate entry to the finals as it tangles with La Salle in the Final Four on Wednesday, May 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons – armed with a twice-to-beat advantage – are expected to get past the Green Archers after denying Ateneo a sweep of the elimination round and an outright finals berth.

UP prevented another stepladder Final Four setup by dealing the Blue Eagles their first loss after 39 straight wins since October 2018 by way of an 84-83 escape last Sunday, May 1.

La Salle, though, refuses to go down without a fight as it seeks to beat the Fighting Maroons for the first time this season in order to force a do-or-die semifinals match.

But for a better chance of that happening, the Green Archers need key players Justine Baltazar and Schonny Winston – who are both listed “day-to-day” due to their respective injuries – to return.

Tip-off is 2 pm.

– Rappler.com