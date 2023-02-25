LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – February 25

Defending champion NU and favored Adamson seek a winning start to their respective UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball campaigns, as underdogs Ateneo and UE attempt a pair of opening-day stunners

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine volleyball will be on full swing starting this Saturday, February 25, as the UAAP Season 85 volleyball tournaments kick off at the Mall of Asia Arena, joining three other major leagues already having their respective campaigns in full swing amid a hectic 2023 first quarter.

Over at the women’s side, dark horse contender Adamson kicks off the hostilities at 12 pm against the rebuilding UE Lady Warriors as new Lady Falcons head coach Jerry Yee sets out to prove he can bring his magic back to the UAAP after stints with UP, the NCAA’s CSB Blazers, and the PVL’s Petro Gazz Angels.

All eyes, however, are set on the blockbuster 2 pm clash between defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs, featuring a decorated starting six led by MVP Bella Belen and fellow contender Ateneo Blue Eagles, still boasting a deadly duo of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler.

Will favored NU and Adamson start their return campaign to the Final Four on the right foot or will underdogs Ateneo and UE lay sneaky tripwires on their foes’ paths to success?

