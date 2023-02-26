LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – February 26

Last season’s runner-up La Salle and UST figure in an early heavyweight clash, while UP and FEU collide with new coaches at the helm

MANILA, Philippines – The opening weekend of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament continues on Sunday, February 26, with two more intriguing matchups that may give early hints on which teams are real threats right out of the gate.

Starting off the double-header at 12 pm are the UP Fighting Maroons and FEU Lady Tamaraws, both featuring new coaches in Shaq delos Santos and Tina Salak, respectively.

Delos Santos, a sideline veteran, is out unlock more potential stars in the up-and-coming Maroons, while Salak, a coaching neophyte, is out to prove she can write her own legend in teaching volleyball years after closing storied chapters as an iconic player.

Ending the opening salvos at 4 pm is one more heavyweight clash between the Eya Laure-led UST Golden Tigresses and the Season 84 runner-up La Salle Lady Spikers set to deploy their prized super rookie Angel Canino.

UP and FEU are set to continue their rebuilding campaigns, while UST and La Salle are out to recalibrate their title-contending runs. Which teams will jump out first to a win?

– Rappler.com