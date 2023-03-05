LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 5

La Salle shoots for the solo lead against fierce rival Ateneo, while UP and UE gun for a breakthrough win

MANILA, Philippines – The league’s biggest rivalry highlights this Sunday showdown as La Salle and Ateneo collide for the first time in Season 85 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

UP and UE also clash in an early duel as the two squads vie for a breakthrough win in the curtain-raiser.

UP (0-2) vs UE (0-2)

UE outguns UP, 25-22!#UAAPSeason85 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 5, 2023

Winless UP and UE aim to get over the hump as both teams shoot for their first triumph at 11 am.

The Fighting Maroons hope to put aside their off-court issues and aim for a breakthrough with Alyssa Bertolano, Steph Bustrillo, and Nica Celis.

Ja Lana and Dara Nieva, meanwhile, try to lead the Lady Warriors’ bounce-back bid from a 0-2 start.

La Salle (2-0) vs Ateneo (1-1)

La Salle targets the solo top spot when the Lady Spikers go for a third straight triumph versus Ateneo in a 3 pm rivalry showdown.

Rookie Angel Canino proved to be sensational as billed, providing more than ample support to La Salle stalwarts led by Jolina dela Cruz and Thea Gagate.

But the Blue Eagles, fresh from picking up their first win, look determined to score an upset over last season’s finalists with Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler at the helm. – Rappler.com

