UST Growling Tigers welcome San Miguel as major sponsor

The UST Growling Tigers get a much-needed shot in the arm after securing the sponsorship of San Miguel Corporation, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) formally appointed San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua as its “special assistant to the rector for sports” on Monday, July 10.

Chua, a former UST Glowing Goldies team captain in the late 1980s, reprises a similar role he held for Dominican sister school Colegio de San Juan de Letran, which won the last three NCAA titles.

Petron Corporation will serve as a major sponsor of UST, signaling the entry of the biggest conglomerate in the Philippines as one of its major supporters.

“I’m here to fully support UST. This is my school, I grew up here, I love this school,” said Chua, who added that he has gotten the support of SMC chief Ramon S. Ang.

“The only thing we have to do is to prove ourselves with how we play. If we’re going to work together, we’re strong,” he added.

Chua visited the España campus on Monday, paying a courtesy call on Rector Magnificus Fr. Richard Ang, O.P., athletics chief Fr. Rodel Cansancio, O.P., and the Growling Tigers.

The UST Growling Tigers are tied with the University of the East for the second-most number of UAAP men’s basketball titles at 18, behind Far Eastern University’s 20.

However, the team has never replicated the sustained level of success it enjoyed in the mid-1990s and has never won a UAAP crown since 2006.

UST has fallen short four times in the championship series since 2012.

Returning Tigers head coach Pido Jarencio welcomed the news.

“I and coach Al go a long way back and we are happy that he is accompanying us here,” Jarencio said in Filipino.

“We just have one goal, to reclaim the trophy for España here in our new endeavors at UST.”

The Tigers will be bannered by returnees Nic Cabañero and Adama Faye, and rookies SJ Moore and Mark Llemit. – Rappler.com