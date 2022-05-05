UST’s Imee Hernandez likely out next game due to ankle sprain

FINGERS CROSSED. UST coach Emilio 'Kung Fu' Reyes hopes that the ankle injury Imee Hernandez suffered is nothing major.

UST middle blocker Imee Hernandez twists her ankle in the Golden Tigresses' UAAP Season 84 debut

MANILA, Philippines – A long-awaited UAAP return did not go quite as planned for UST middle blocker Imee Hernandez as she suffered an ankle injury early in the Golden Tigresses’ Season 84 debut.

Hernandez twisted her left ankle after a bad landing in the first set of their 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 win over the FEU on Thursday, May 5.

She needed to be carried off the court by UST head coach Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes and did not return to the game after posting 4 points.

“Her injury immediately got swollen,” Reyes said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Despite missing Hernandez, the Tigresses still made quick work of the mistake-plagued Lady Tamaraws, who committed a whopping 31 errors.

Eya Laure starred in the win with 14 points, while Camille Victoria stepped up and delivered 12 points.

Hernandez is expected to remain sidelined as UST takes on UE on Saturday, May 7.

“Hopefully, it is just a Grade 1 sprain and she can come back hopefully by next week,” Reyes said. “She is doubtful for Saturday.” – Rappler.com