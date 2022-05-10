Adamson breaks through, leaves Ateneo winless in UAAP volleyball

Errors spell doom for Ateneo as Adamson gets on track in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament with a four-set upset win

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson claimed its first win in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament after taking down defending champion Ateneo in four sets at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, May 10.

Trisha Genesis posted 17 points behind 15 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace in the 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 victory as the Lady Falcons beat the Blue Eagles for the first time since Season 75 and climbed to 1-2.

In that Season 75 match in 2013, Adamson survived a 35-point explosion from Alyssa Valdez to hack out a thrilling 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 16-25, 15-10 triumph.

But there was not much action this time around as Ateneo simply shot itself on the foot after committing a whopping 38 errors.

Mistakes spelled doom for the Blue Eagles particularly in the third and fourth sets, where the determined Lady Falcons led by the triumvirate of Genesis, May Ann Nuique, and Lucille Almonte cruised.

Ateneo knotted the fourth set at 3-3 before it eventually collapsed as Vanie Gandler committed 3 straight errors that ignited a 12-1 run Adamson used to seize a sizable 15-4 advantage.

Genesis, Nuique, and Almonte then put the finishing touches before errors by AC Miner and Pia Ildefonso to close the set officially handed the Blue Eagles their third loss in as many games.

Nuique tallied 15 points on top of 13 excellent digs, while Almonte chalked up 12 points to go with 12 excellent receptions.

Lorene Grace Toring also breached double figures for the Lady Falcons as she put up 11 points highlighted by 2 blocks and 2 aces.

Faith Nisperos churned out a team-high 16 points in the loss, which marked the first time Ateneo lost three straight games since Season 80.

During Season 80, the Blue Eagles dropped their last two elimination round games and lost to FEU in the Final Four as they fell short of a seventh straight finals appearance.

Gandler added 11 points for Ateneo, which sits at the bottom of the standings together with UE. – Rappler.com