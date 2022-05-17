Malaluan, La Salle batter skidding UP

STANDOUT. La Salle rookie Alleiah Malaluan soars for an attack against the Maroons.

Rising star Alleiah Malaluan takes charge for the resurgent La Salle squad as UP absorbs its third straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle dealt UP its third straight loss, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19, to rise to the second spot in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday, May 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 1-2 punch of Alleiah Malaluan and Justine Jazareno led the Lady Spikers to a second-running 4-2 slate.

Malaluan, a rising rookie standout from Lipa City, Batangas, shouldered the scoring load with a game-high 16 points to go along with 5 receptions. Jazareno also took charge on defense with 12 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Ahead by three, the Lady Spikers ended the game with a 3-0 spurt, highlighted by a back-row attack from Malaluan which put La Salle ahead at 23-19.

UP’s Stephanie Bustrillo then committed an attack error before getting rejected by both Malaluan and Thea Gagate, which gave the Taft-based spikers the victory.

Fifi Sharma chipped in 10 points for the Lady Spikers while Gagate and Jolina dela Cruz each had 7 markers. Team captain Mars Alba delivered 15 excellent sets laced with 2 points to steer the offense.

Silenced was UP top scorer Alyssa Bertolano, who was held to just 4 points in the loss that dropped the Fighting Maroons to 3-3 at the third spot. Bertolano also sat out the entirety of the third frame.

Nina Ytang paced the Maroons with 8 points and 6 excellent digs while Joan Monares had 5 points. UP rookie Irah Jaboneta, who played a pivotal role in the team’s 3-0 start, did not suit up for the Fighting Maroons.

La Salle will face FEU on Thursday at 6 pm while UP looks to snap its skid against NU on the same day at 12 pm. – Rappler.com