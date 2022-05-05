Soreño, Malaluan star as La Salle thwarts Ateneo in UAAP volleyball

SPARK PLUG. Baby Jyne Soreño provides spark off the bench for La Salle.

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle gave reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champion Ateneo a harsh reality check after hacking out a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, May 5.

Baby Jyne Soreño provided the spark off the bench and delivered a team-high 17 points off 13 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace as the Lady Spikers bounced back from a first-set loss en route to a victorious Season 84 debut.

The Blue Eagles were on their way to nailing a commanding 2-0 set lead after taking a 21-18 edge in the second set behind the big-hitting Faith Nisperos only to fizzle out when it mattered most.

La Salle used a 7-2 run – with two attacks each from Soreño, Jolina dela Cruz, and Alleiah Malaluan – to knot the set score at 1-1.

That proved to be the turning point for the Lady Spikers as they gradually found their groove to claim the next two sets.

Malaluan finished with 15 points behind 13 attacks and 2 aces, while the twin towers of Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma delivered 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.

Nisperos scorched hot for 24 points laced by 19 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks, but lacked sufficient help from her teammates with only one of her teammates scoring in double figures. – Rappler.com