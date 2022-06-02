NU continues quest for outright finals, downs Adamson for twice-to-beat perk

FINALS SEEKERS. The undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs continue their stellar run with three games to go before a potential outright UAAP Season 84 finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – The undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs continued to dominate the UAAP Season 84 field as they outgunned the contending Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets, 25-20, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, June 2.

Alyssa Solomon led another balanced attack with 20 points on 17 attacks and 3 aces, while Camilla Lamina steered the offense with 26 excellent sets.

Bella Belen backstopped the crew with 18 points while Cess Robles scored 12 as NU clinched a twice-to-beat Final Four advantage with a sterling 11-0 record – just three wins away from an outright finals berth.

Stunned by a 13-25 third-set loss to a handful of Lady Falcons role players like Krich Macaslang and Rochelle Lalongisip, the Lady Bulldogs stars snapped out of their funk with a 10-3 start in the fourth, capped by a Belen score.

Although Adamson got within striking distance at 8-11 off a small 4-0 run, mighty NU showed no quarter in the endgame as they fired off a 14-5 finishing kick, ending with a kill from Ivy Lacsina, who scored 10 as the fourth Lady Bulldog in double-digit scoring.

“This win is also important for us because it adds to our confidence,” said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan in Filipino. “We look forward to the Final Four or wherever the team might reach. That’s why we’re preparing the right way.”

No Lady Faclon scored in double figures as leading scorer Trisha Genesis was held to just 8 points on an 8-of-22 attack clip. Mayang Nuique and Macaslang scored 7 apiece while Lucille Almonte, who was converted to libero mid-season, only played one set.

NU’s stellar run continues on Saturday as it aims to push sixth-ranked UP closer to elimination with a win at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Adamson looks to regroup in an all-important seeding match against the fifth-ranked defending champion Ateneo at the 6:30 pm main event. – Rappler.com