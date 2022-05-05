Rookies take charge as NU overpowers Adamson

The NU Lady Bulldogs open their campaign strong behind young standouts Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Jennifer Nierva

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie-laden National University dispatched Adamson University, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 to open its UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament campaign on Thursday, May 5, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

After trailing by as many as 3 points midway into the third set, Mhicaela Belen converted from the back while Ivy Lacsina scored an ace to hand the Lady Bulldogs a seven-point, 23-16 advantage.

Alyssa Solomon’s hit went long in the following play while Lorene Toring dropped one in to cut the lead down to 5 for the Lady Falcons before Sheena Toring and Princess Robles put up the finishing touches for NU.

“Masaya kami dahil nakuha namin yung unang panalo pero marami pa kaming kailangan ayusin, marami pa yung kailangan naming i-improve so mahabang season,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Karl Dimaculangan. “Pero mabilis lang yung tournament kaya siguro kailangan makapag-adjust din kami.“

(We’re happy to get the win but we still have a lot of things to work on and improve. It’s a short tournament so we need to adjust.)

The six-foot Solomon topped the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points founded on 11 attacks, three blocks, and an ace.

Belen converted 13 attacks for 14 points, while Princess Robles collected 12 points, 8 excellent digs, and 5 excellent receptions.

Camilla Lamina dished out 15 excellent sets laced with a point while Jennifer Nierva had 14 excellent digs and 9 excellent receptions for NU.

“Unang una okay naman yung pinerform nila (rookies), pero half kasi nung nasa first six halos rookie talaga,” said the former UE head coach, who took the reins for NU last year.

“So, inexpect ko naman na makakapagperform sila nang maayos, malaking bagay na, pero yun nga yung improvement pa rin kasi first official game ko rin na kasama sila.”

(They performed well but half of the first six are rookies. I expected them to perform well but there’s still room for improvement since this is my first official game with them.)

NU had a rousing start in set one, taking a 10-point, 25-15 win before gutting out a tight one in the second frame off a service error from Lucille Almonte.

Leading the way for the Lady Falcons is Toring with 8 points while four players from the team each had 5 markers. Trisha Genesis was held to just 4 points as Louie Romero ended with just 10 excellent sets.

NU will square off against Ateneo on Thursday at 10 am while Adamson will look to get its first win against La Salle at 12 pm later in the day. – Rappler.com