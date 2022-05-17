Undefeated NU embarrasses reeling FEU in 3-set beatdown

THREE-SET SHOWCASE. Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, and the rest of the NU Lady Bulldogs make light work of FEU

NU star Mhicaela Belen ties the entire FEU squad in attack points as the Lady Bulldogs hike up their unbeaten run to six games

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs obliterated the FEU Lady Tamaraws in three quick sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12, to remain spotless in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, Tuesday, May 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mhicaela Belen punched in 12 points, all off attacks, to go along with 9 excellent digs and 7 excellent receptions while Ivy Lacsina added 10 points to extend the Lady Bulldogs’ winning streak to 6-0.

It was total domination from the side of the Lady Bulldogs, who limited the Lady Tamaraws to just 33 points – only 12 coming off attacks that Belen tied by herself. NU also led by more than 10 points in all three sets.

“I just told my players to keep playing the right way. We executed what we trained for and it’s okay that we got the win,” said NU head coach Karl Dimacualangan in Filipino.

“We’re just readying our team to more difficult situations and all our players are prepared anyway. Whoever is called is ready and I’m thankful that they all delivered.”

Camilla Lamina, who shared the playmaking chores with Kamille Cal, tallied 14 excellent sets. Alexa Mata and Princess Robles each had 9 markers while Alyssa Solomon scored 6. A total of 11 Lady Bulldogs scored in the fastest match of the season which ran for just an hour and 19 minutes.

On the other hand, Jean Asis and Chen Tagaod led FEU with 5 points each. Shiela Kiseo added 3 points, 11 excellent receptions, and 8 excellent digs as the Lady Tamaraws absorbed their fifth loss in six games to remain at the seventh spot.

FEU also suffered a huge blow in the game after Nikka Medina injured her right knee as early as the first set. She was the team’s top scorer with 13 points in their last game.

NU looks to sweep the first round against UP on Thursday, May 19, 12 pm, while FEU will take on La Salle at the 6 pm nightcap. – Rappler.com