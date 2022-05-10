Solomon, Belen shine anew as NU crushes La Salle to stay perfect

STILL UNBEATEN. Mhicaela Belen and NU gain a share of the lead in the UAAP standings.

Youngsters Alyssa Solomon and Mhicaela Belen deliver the goods as NU picks up its third straight win to start the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – NU stamped its class as the team to beat in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament after a stunning sweep of La Salle at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, May 10.

Youngsters Alyssa Solomon and Mhicaela Belen delivered the goods to help the Lady Bulldogs stay perfect in three games with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over the erstwhile unbeaten Lady Spikers.

Solomon led the fearsome NU attack with 14 points off 10 attacks and 3 aces as she starred in the crucial second set, where the Lady Bulldogs overcame a slow start for a commanding 2-0 lead.

La Salle held a 7-4 edge in the second set only to witness NU unload 6 straight points – with 3 consecutive coming from Sheena Toring – for a 10-7 advantage.

Solomon then took over, scoring back-to-back service aces to give the Lady Bulldogs a double-digit cushion, 20-10, before Toring clinched the set with a through-the-block hit.

Belen finished with 13 points, including 4 aces, while veteran Cess Robles chalked up 12 points for NU, which gained a share of the lead in the standings with UP after improving to 3-0.

Toring added 9 points in the win as Lady Bulldogs banked on the Lady Spikers’ errors late in the third set to complete the straight-sets victory.

“We stuck to our game plan and the players executed the game plan and simply enjoyed the game,” said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan in Filipino.

Rookie Alleiah Malaluan ended up as the only La Salle scorer in double figures with 10 points, all coming from attacks.

Jolina dela Cruz got limited to single digits after tallying 8 points for the Lady Spikers, who dropped to 2-1. – Rappler.com