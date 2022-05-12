Dominant NU makes quick work of UE to stay unscathed

BLAZING START. Ivy Lacsina and NU pick up their fourth straight win in as many games in Season 84.

NU keeps its perfect record intact and deals UE its eighth straight loss dating back to Season 81

MANILA, Philippines – NU barely broke a sweat in disposing of UE as it coasted to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-13 win in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, May 12.

Sheena Toring delivered an all-around game of 8 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks to finish with 13 points as the Lady Bulldogs kept their perfect record intact and improved to 4-0.

NU dominated the entire match, except for a short stretch in the second set where the Lady Warriors grabbed an 11-8 lead.

But the Lady Bulldogs scored 6 straight points – with a pair of hits coming from Alyssa Solomon – for a 14-11 edge on the way to a commanding 2-0 set advantage.

“I’m happy that we won in straight sets but we still encountered some problems, especially in the second set. Our goal every game is to minimize our errors,” said Toring as they conceded 23 points through errors.

“We still have a lot to do and we need to be more polished next game.”

Ivy Lacsina also netted 13 points off 12 attacks for NU, which handed UE its eighth straight defeat dating back to Season 81.

The Lady Warriors dropped their last two games in Season 81, lost their first two in Season 82 before the pandemic shelved the UAAP, and have now absorbed four consecutive defeats this Season 84.

Mhicaela Belen chimed in 11 points and 11 excellent digs in the win, while Solomon added 7 points – the first time she got limited to single digits after starring for the Bulldogs in their first three wins.

That, though, hardly mattered as no player breached double figures for the Lady Warriors.

Janeca Lana paced UE with 9 points in their third straight-sets loss this season. – Rappler.com