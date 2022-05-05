Rookie Bertolano impresses as new-look UP drubs UE

Alyssa Bertolano emerges as one of the rookie standouts right on the first day as UP sweeps UE

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Alyssa Bertolano impressed right on the first day, leading the UP Fighting Maroons to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 sweep of the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday, May 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bertolano unloaded a game-high 20 points off 18 attacks, an ace, and a block along with 6 excellent digs for the Fighting Maroons.

“I just wanna say that it’s nice to be back after a long time,” said UP head coach Godfrey Okumu. “We finished the game well and we have no injuries even though we experienced a lot of fatigue, muscle cramps, and stuff like that but I’m just happy that we finished well.”

With the Lady Red Warriors closing in, Bertolano nailed back-to-back hits to push the Fighting Maroons to a 23-21 third-set advantage.

Apple Lingay then converted an off-speed for UE before Jewel Encarnacion’s attack got rejected which locked the scores at 23-all.

Bertolano once again came to the rescue, scoring off a spike and an ace to seal the UP win.

Irah Jaboneta chipped in 13 points for the Fighting Maroons – who made quick work of the Lady Red Warriors in the first set – while Encarnacion added 6 markers, 8 excellent digs, and 5 excellent receptions.

On the other hand, Janine Lana delivered 16 points along with 10 excellent receptions while Lingay had 12 points and 7 excellent digs.

Jenina Zeta chipped in 11 excellent digs while Jasckin Babol had 8 excellent receptions.

UP will face FEU on Saturday at 4 pm, while UE will square off against UST later that day at 6 pm. – Rappler.com