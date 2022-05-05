UAAP
UAAP Volleyball

Rookie Bertolano impresses as new-look UP drubs UE

RISING ROOKIES. Young gun Alyssa Bertolano (right) leads UP's fight.

UAAP SEASON 84 MEDIA TEAM

Alyssa Bertolano emerges as one of the rookie standouts right on the first day as UP sweeps UE

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Alyssa Bertolano impressed right on the first day, leading the UP Fighting Maroons to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 sweep of the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday, May 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Bertolano unloaded a game-high 20 points off 18 attacks, an ace, and a block along with 6 excellent digs for the Fighting Maroons.

“I just wanna say that it’s nice to be back after a long time,” said UP head coach Godfrey Okumu. “We finished the game well and we have no injuries even though we experienced a lot of fatigue, muscle cramps, and stuff like that but I’m just happy that we finished well.”

With the Lady Red Warriors closing in, Bertolano nailed back-to-back hits to push the Fighting Maroons to a 23-21 third-set advantage.

Apple Lingay then converted an off-speed for UE before Jewel Encarnacion’s attack got rejected which locked the scores at 23-all.

Bertolano once again came to the rescue, scoring off a spike and an ace to seal the UP win.

Irah Jaboneta chipped in 13 points for the Fighting Maroons – who made quick work of the Lady Red Warriors in the first set – while Encarnacion added 6 markers, 8 excellent digs, and 5 excellent receptions.

On the other hand, Janine Lana delivered 16 points along with 10 excellent receptions while Lingay had 12 points and 7 excellent digs.

Jenina Zeta chipped in 11 excellent digs while Jasckin Babol had 8 excellent receptions.

UP will face FEU on Saturday at 4 pm, while UE will square off against UST later that day at 6 pm. – Rappler.com

