Lycha Ebon, Martha Mora leave FEU Lady Tamaraws volleyball team

SHOCKER. Lycha Ebon and Martha Mora leave FEU in the middle of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – In a stunning turn of events, FEU Lady Tamaraws star Lycha Ebon has left the team in the middle of the UAAP Season 84 along with Martha Mora, as confirmed by FEU athletic director Mark Molina on Thursday, May 26.

Molina said the two graduating players have decided not to finish the season after getting their degrees, in a development first reported by Inquirer.net.

After a three-game stretch where she started every single set, Ebon’s minutes started to wane, and eventually all but vanished as FEU’s losses started to pile up.

Mora, who was sparingly used throughout the first round, suddenly saw the most action alongside a reactivated Ebon in the Lady Tamaraws’ final first-round game against La Salle last Thursday, May 19, which they also lost in four sets.

Little did FEU fans know that it would be the pair’s last game in green and gold, as both were completely taken off the stat sheet when the second round started a week later on Thursday, May 26.

When asked about the pair’s status alongside the injured Nikka Medina after FEU’s latest loss against Ateneo, head coach George Pascua noticeably left off any details regarding Ebon and Mora, and only addressed Medina’s condition.

Molina added, however, that the school respected the athletes’ decision.

Prior to the season, Ebon was part of a heated issue among FEU fans and school administration after she showed her support for the tandem of now President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in a picture along with some of her teammates – Mora not included.

The political issue was never again addressed once the season started.

The Lady Tamaraws are currently on a five-game losing streak since winning their only game against bottom-dwelling UE in the first round. – Rappler.com