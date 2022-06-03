VETERAN. Camille Clarin shows the way as NU staves off gutsy UST in the finale.

BATANGAS, Philippines – NU completed an eight-game sweep of the UAAP Season 84 women’s 3×3 basketball tournament with a 21-18 finals win over UST at the Calatagan South Beach here on Friday, June 3.

Camille Clarin showed the way with 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Lady Bulldogs fended off a gutsy comeback from the Growling Tigresses to capture their third straight championship.

“It feels great. We went into this knowing what our goal was,” said Clarin, who is coming off a gold finish with Gilas Women in 5-on-5 basketball in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Clarin drained back-to-back long bombs and assisted on an Angel Surada layup to help give NU a 12-7 lead before UST stormed back behind the hot hands of Jovylyn Pangilinan.

Pangilinan finished with 14 points off 7 two-pointers, the last of which pulled the Tigresses within a whisker at 17-18.

But Clarin, Karl Ann Pingol, and Kristine Cayabyab got the job done as the Lady Bulldogs stretched their unbeaten streak in 3×3 basketball to 20 games since the UAAP first staged 3×3 basketball in Season 80.

Named the Most Valuable Player, Cayabyab hauled down an offensive rebound off a Clarin miss and converted the game-winning putback with a minute left.

Cayabyab tallied 6 points and 7 rebounds, Pingol churned out 4 points and 4 rebounds, while Surada put up 3 points and 7 rebounds.

“Honestly, we did not have as much preparation as we wanted. But, we still have that fire inside of us,” Clarin said.

“As an NU Bulldog, you go into every game wanting to win, ’cause you know everyone is out for you.”

NU nearly saw its hopes for a three-peat crushed when Ateneo knotted the score at 20-20 late in their semifinals clash.

The Lady Bulldogs, though, refused to go down as they turned to Surada for the game-winning layup with four ticks left to advance to the championship round.

UST made quick work of UP, 21-11, in the other semifinals pairing to set up a finals date with NU.

The Scores

NU 21 – Clarin 8, Cayabyab 6, Pingol 4, Surada 3.

UST 18 – Pangilinan 14, Soriano 3, Bron 1, Ferrer 0.

