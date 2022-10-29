Lady Archers halt Tigresses comeback as UAAP postpones men’s games

La Salle survives a comeback attempt by fellow UAAP powerhouse UST as the women's basketball double-header at Araneta pushes through despite the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of two collegiate powerhouses, the La Salle Lady Archers turned back UST and snapped the Growling Tigresses’ four-game winning streak, 67-60, in the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 29.

Joehanna Arciga stuffed the stat sheet in the thrilling finish with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Lee Sario scored 11 as the Archers mirrored the Tigresses’ record at 6-2.

Fina Niantcho Tchuido flirted with a double-double of 9 points and 16 boards in a game where La Salle led by as many as 16 early in the third quarter 45-29, before UST stormed all the way within 58-59 with 2:21 left in regulation.

The Archers, however, pulled away with a final 9-2 blitz to seal the deal, ultimately wasting Rocel Dionisio’s double-double effort of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Eka Soriano’s 10-point, 6-assist, 5-board line.

“We need to bounce back from our first round loss. We corrected our mistakes. We needed to really want it this time around to get that win from UST. UST is the number two team so you need to play a near-perfect game to beat them,” said Lady Archers coach Cholo Villanueva.

As of posting, the sixth-ranked Adamson Lady Falcons (2-5) are playing the fourth-place Ateneo Blue Eagles (4-3) in the final game of the day at Araneta.

At the last minute, the UAAP postponed the men’s basketball afternoon double-header due to the worsening conditions brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

The Scores

La Salle 67 – Arciga 14, Sario 11, Niantcho 9, Torres 6, Ahmed 6, De La Paz 6, Binaohan 5, Jimenez 3, Espinas 3, Dalisay 2, Camba 2

UST 60 – Dionisio 17, Soriano 10, Bron 7, Ambos 6, Tacatac 5, Santos 5, Villasin 5, Danganan 3, Serrano 2, Pangilinan 0, Villapando 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 40-29, 53-43, 67-60.

– Rappler.com