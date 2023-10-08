UP stuns 7-time UAAP champion NU in women’s hoops

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG LIFT. Favour Onoh continues her stellar play for the UP Fighting Maroons.

Favour Onoh and Louna Ozar star as the UP Maroons shock reigning champion NU Lady Bulldogs to roll to their third straight win in UAAP women’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons pulled off the biggest shocker yet in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament.

Led by Favour Onoh and Louna Ozar, the Maroons stunned the NU Lady Bulldogs, 72-69, to stay unbeaten in three games and grab the solo lead in Season 86 on Sunday, October 8, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Onoh, UP’s foreign student from Nigeria, dropped a huge double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds on top of 4 steals and 4 blocks to power the Maroons to their first win over NU in 12 years.

The 19-year-old Ozar, a Filipino-American rookie, also came through the clutch, knocking in UP’s final basket with 2.5 seconds left to seal the win.

Ozar, who just saw action for Gilas Pilipinas Women in the Asian Games, finished with 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Christie Bariquit also delivered an all-around game of 13 points, 9 boards, 5 assists, and 2 steals for the Maroons, who continued to surprise after missing the Final Four last season.

Karl Pingol scored 15 and Camille Clarin had 12 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs, who slipped to 2-1.

Earlier, Ateneo drubbed Adamson, 69-59, off a big game from Kacey dela Rosa, who powered the Lady Eagles with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

Junize Calago also collected 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, while Jhazmin Joson added 12 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals as Ateneo improved to 2-1.

Kim Limbago and Crisnalyn Padilla scored 16 and 11 points, respectively for the winless Adamson. – Rappler.com