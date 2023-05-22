FEU dethrones La Salle for UAAP women’s football crown, completes treble

AND NEW. The FEU Lady Tamaraws crown themselves the new UAAP women's football champions.

Gutsy rookie Regine Rebosura comes through for FEU as the school wins all three championships in UAAP football

MANILA, Philippines – FEU survived 120 minutes of grueling football and wrested the crown from La Salle as it ruled the UAAP Season 85 women’s tournament with a gritty 2-1 win at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday, May 21.

Regine Rebosura delivered a brace, scoring the win-clinching goal at the 118th minute to complete a treble for the Tamaraws, whose men’s and boys’ squads also triumphed.

“Our players never gave up,” said FEU head coach Let Dimzon.

“Until the end, they never gave up. Almost all players from La Salle come from the youth national team and my players’ experience is not that high, but the way they work inside the field is incomparable.”

Rebosura broke the scoreless draw for the Lady Tamaraws with a 46th-minute goal, but the Lady Archers pulled level with a late equalizer from Shai del Campo in stoppaged time.

FEU, though, put pressure on La Salle goalkeeper Alexandra Gumilao until Rebosura found the back of the net again 18 minutes into extra time to seal the championship.

The Lady Tamaraws clinched their 11th UAAP crown and secured the third football treble in FEU history, with the first two coming in Seasons 76 and 77.

Rebosura bagged the Rookie of the Year and Best Midfielder awards, while La Salle standout Angelica Teves earned the Best Striker honors with eight goals.

UP duo Frances Caroline Acelo and Jennifer Baroin were awarded Best Goalkeeper and Best Defender, respectively.

FEU star Katrina Magbitang crowned herself the Most Valuable Player.

Ateneo de Manila University received the Fair Play Award.

Completing the podium is UP, which lost to La Salle, 1-0, in the playoff on May 13. – Rappler.com