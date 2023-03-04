All-heart UST poses as early threat against ‘beatable’ NU

Eya Laure and the UST Golden Tigresses prove to be early contenders after pulling off the biggest upset yet of the season against defending champion NU

MANILA, Philippines — Despite facing some setbacks, the UST Golden Tigresses achieved an unlikely feat – toppling the seemingly invincible NU Lady Bulldogs in five sets.

Racing quickly to a 2-0 set lead, the Tigresses almost choked away the game — had it not for the valiant display of heart in the deciding set — dropping an 8-1 run to seal the 23-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11 victory over the defending champions in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It broke NU’s streak of 20 consecutive wins which dated back to March 2020, just before the pandemic was declared.

“I thought that they were beatable this season because this wasn’t the first game that NU played five sets, the last time was against Adamson,” said rookie Regina Jurado in Filipino after the game.

“That is why we put in our hearts… enjoy [the game] – the most important [thought] inside the court so we can allay the pressure and fear,” she added.

The opposite hitter submitted her finest game thus far with a team-high 18 points, tied with skipper and UST star Eya Laure.

Head coach Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes was not surprised with his ward’s performance, having mentored Laure since her days with the UST Junior Golden Tigresses.

Meanwhile, Laure was happy that their high school rivalry – from their days in UST High and Nazareth School of National University – carried over to the collegiate level, as they also turned the duel to a showcase of the two schools’ solid junior programs.

“I’m happy because we saw in each other how we grew since high school,” said an emotional Laure, who also competed in the UST juniors against NU’s core led by reigning MVP Bella Belen.

“We are happy because [we beat] the defending champions and we want to learn from them as well,” she continued.

Reyes also heaped praise on Fil-Italian Milena Alessandrini, who came back from a right ankle sprain and scored some timely hits in the fifth set.

“The trauma was there, that’s why she was crying, her cries were really loud, it was an ankle sprain,” said Reyes.

“When we saw her walk, that’s what gave her the determination to come back… we want to give her the reason why Filipinos are so brave; though wounded, we’ll fight.” – Rappler.com