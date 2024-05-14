LIVE UPDATES: NU vs UST, UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals – May 15

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UST prepares for a do-or-die UAAP finals Game 2 possibly without rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos, while NU aims to deliver the killing blow and win its third women's volleyball title

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses now face a steep uphill climb in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals as they return for a do-or-die Game 2 encounter against the experienced NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Already lagging behind NU in terms of height and finals experience, UST will also likely have a gaping offensive hole as rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos suffered a right ankle sprain midway through the Tigresses’ eventual straight-sets Game 1 loss.

In her stead, UST coach Kungfu Reyes is expected to lean on the likes of Jonna Perdido, Reg Jurado, and Xyza Gula, among others, to possibly buy some time and give Poyos another chance to suit up in Game 3.

Dealt with a favorable hand, NU, however, is looking to go all in and finish the job on Wednesday afternoon.

Two-time MVP candidate Bella Belen, star partner Alyssa Solomon, and the rest of the fearsome Lady Bulldogs are expected to give everything they got to hand NU only its third women’s volleyball title in UAAP history.

Will battered UST have enough fire to fight for another day or will NU take advantage and deal the killing blow?

First serve is around 4 pm, following the NU-UST men’s finals at 2 pm and the individual awards ceremony at 1 pm. – Rappler.com