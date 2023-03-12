Rising rookie Trisha Tubu, Adamson sweep hard-luck Ateneo

PRIZED FIND. Rookie sensation Trisha Tubu (right) delivers another big game for the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Adamson proves yet again that it’s a contender this season as the Lady Falcons overwhelm Ateneo, just days after also stunning UST in straight sets

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons kept a share of second place in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 win over the slumping Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday, March 12, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Rookie Trisha Tubu starred for the Lady Falcons after a 23-point showing built on 22 attacks and an ace.

Her side improved to a 4-1 slate on three straight victories, tied with defending champion NU, which took care of UE in the preceding matchup. Both Adamson and NU stand just behind unbeaten La Salle (5-0).

“We’re happy again… anytime you win or anytime you’re on top, you’re happy,” said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee after the game.

“We have been executing what we have been working on in practice, so I’m really happy with that,” he added.

Tubu was backstopped by Kate Santiago, who was the team’s other double-digit scorer with 11 markers, while team captain Louie Romero provided 20 excellent sets.

Adamson took control of the first set when they turned a 14-all contest into a much more comfortable 21-16 cushion after an off-speed kill by Tubu.

Following an error by Ateneo, Tubu and Lorene Toring put the icing on the cake to draw first blood, 25-18.

The Blue Eagles built an early lead in the next frame before the Lady Falcons rallied and overtook them, 22-21, following a down-the-line attack by Lucille Almonte.

Santiago ended the second set with another down-the-line kill, 25-23, to give Adamson a commanding 2-0 set lead.

Proving to be consistent, Adamson again foiled Ateneo’s fightback attempt in the final frame before the sophomore Santiago ended the contest with an attack that sailed through the soaring Ateneo interior defense.

Skipper Faith Nisperos dropped 17 points for Ateneo, which lost its third straight game for a 1-4 record. – Rappler.com