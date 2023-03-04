Adamson shakes off 2nd-set collapse, downs FEU 

SOARING. Adamson's Rizza Cruz goes for a hit over the FEU defenders.

Adamson disposes of FEU in four frames after recovering from an embarrassing second-set meltdown

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson withstood a second-set hitch to beat Far Eastern University, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21 on Saturday, March 4, at the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Kate Santiago powered Adamson with 18 markers, 17 stemming from attacks, as the Lady Falcons regrouped in the last two frames after blowing multiple set points in the second that allowed FEU to steal it at 26-24.

Lorene Toring also pumped in 14 points to help the Lady Falcons bounce back from a five-set heartbreaker against defending champion National University.

Rookie Trisha Tubu scored three crucial points down the late stages of the fourth set, which gave Adamson a 23-19 lead.

After Lucille Almonte’s down the line hit that sent the game to match point, FEU’s Jovelyn Fernandez scored a last-gasp hit.

Tubu then committed an error but FEU standout Alyzza Devosora’s hit fell short of the net, giving Adamson its second win of the season in three games.

Louie Romero set up her teammates well, giving Adamson 25 excellent sets.

“I’m very happy that we got through FEU. We got a must-win game, we need to take care of business,” said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee.

The Lady Falcons overtook their opponents after capitalizing on an error-laden third set.

Adamson created a considerable margin in the period, leading by as many as 11, 24-13, after one of numerous FEU errors.

The Lady Tamaraws committed eight mishaps in the set alone, and failed to stop a porous offensive attack from their opponents, leading to the huge 25-14 victory.

Up 23-21, Santiago closed the opening frame with two consecutive kills that gave them the 1-0 advantage.

During the second set, the Lady Tamaraws had to rise from a 19-12 hole and a 24-21 deficit to tie the game at one set apiece. Cherie Tagaod and Shiela Kiseo connived to score FEU’s final five to steal the frame.

Fernandez put up 12 on 11 attacks for the Lady Tams, whose record fell to 1-2.

Earlier in men’s action, the FEU Tamaraws tallied their second win of the season after a tough 31-33, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 victory against the winless Adamson Falcons.

After surrendering an opening set that lasted for 42 minutes, the Tamaraws took three straight to send the Falcons to a 0-3 record.

Martin Bugaoan scored off a push by finding a hole in the back row to seal the team for FEU, overcoming a sloppy performance that saw them commit 40 errors.

The Tamaraws overcame a late 18-15 deficit, ending the fourth and final set with a 10-5 blast.

Mark Calado collected 24 points built on 20 attacks, while Bugaoan added 18. Joshua Magalaman, on the other hand, tallied 15 for the Falcons.

Setter Benny Martinez also provided 25 excellent sets, creating a massive 72-41 advantage on attack points.

“I think this is a good response. We struggled but had a good response, because it’s hard to rise after falling,” said FEU head coach Rei Diaz. – Rappler.com