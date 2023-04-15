Adamson turns back feisty UE, 27-point Bangayan eruption to near Final Four

BOUNCING BACK. The Adamson Lady Falcons huddle after a point at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

The Adamson Lady Falcons bounce back from a sweep loss to NU, denying the UE Lady Warriors a breakthrough win despite a 27-point eruption from Van Bangayan

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons survived a valiant effort from the winless UE Lady Warriors to escape in four sets, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, and boost their UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four bid at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, April 15.

Captain Louie Romero steered the offense with 24 excellent sets and 3 points in the win that kept Adamson in second place with an 8-3 record.

Kate Santiago bounced back from a 6-point outing in a loss to NU with a team-high 18 points, while substitute blocker Aprylle Tagsip added 7 points.

Following a third-set setback that denied them a sweep win, the Lady Falcons found themselves suddenly facing a possible five-set game after Lady Warrior hitter Van Bangayan found her groove late, scoring at least 7 of her career-high 27 points in the fourth to force a 24-all tie.

Unfortunately for UE, the 20-year-old Bangayan’s herculean efforts were just not enough as a Lucille Almonte off-the-block hit broke a 25-all tie set by a Riza Nogales quick attack.

UE’s KC Cepada, who backstopped Bangayan with 12 points, then saw her last spike fail to go over as Adamson escaped with the win.

“We took a bit longer and we even almost lost,” said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee in Filipino.

“Good thing we were still able to recover. I’d just look at the positives,” added the soft-spoken tactician, who was just coming off an NCAA women’s volleyball title for College of St. Benilde a day earlier.

In the loss that sent the Lady Warriors to a 0-11 slate, Bangayan and Cepada took over scoring duties for captain Ja Lana, who was put out of commission with a right wrist injury late in the second set.

Adamson earned a much-needed bounce-back win just ahead of its pivotal assignment against the top-ranked La Salle Lady Spikers on Wednesday, April 19, 2 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UE, meanwhile, looks to take the positives of its latest defeat to next Saturday, April 22, 2 pm, against the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs, also at MOA Arena. – Rappler.com