Adamson kicks off UAAP Season 85 with utter domination of hapless UE

Contending Adamson sends an early statement at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament after holding UE to the second-worst set score in the Final Four era with a 25-5 Set 3 mauling

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons kickstarted their UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament with a 63-minute humiliation of the UE Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-9, 25-5, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, February 25.

Veteran spiker Lucille Almonte led the dominant showing with 12 points off 10 attacks and 2 blocks and rookie Trisha Tubu scored 11 in her seniors’ debut while captain setter Louie Romero tallied 14 excellent sets.

Although it looked like UE would put up a fight after a somewhat close first set, Adamson completely destroyed any hope the Lady Warriors may have had after running away with a massive 17-2 attack from a 5-3 start to pull away at 21-5 and never look back.

It got even worse for UE in the third as the Lady Falcons exploded to a 21-3 start before settling at 25-5 off an Ayesha Juegos block on Lady Warriors captain Ja Lana.

That lopsided set score tied the second-biggest gap in modern UAAP history – the worst since La Salle buried FEU, 25-5, back in March 2017 of Season 79. UE also still holds the record for the worst-ever set after La Salle humiliated the Lady Warriors, 25-2, back in 2010.

“Good game between two teams and good game for us to get playing time for all. Hopefully, the following games, we sustain this,” said new Adamson head coach Jerry Yee, who is returning to the UAAP after coaching UP back in Season 79.

Lana and KC Cepada paced the sorry loss with 7 points each.

The Lady Falcons will next go through the ultimate litmus test with a Wednesday, March 1 as they kick off a quadruple-header slate at 10 am against the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, over at the men’s division, UE had a much better showing after blanking Adamson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14, thanks to five Red Warriors breaching double-digit scoring. – Rappler.com