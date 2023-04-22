Adamson downs reeling UP, clinches 1st Final Four berth in 9 years

For the first time since the UAAP Season 76 women's volleyball tournament, the Adamson Lady Falcons are back in the Final Four after a four-set win over the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in nearly a decade, the Adamson Lady Falcons are marching their way to the UAAP women’s volleyball Final Four after downing the listless UP Fighting Maroons, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-15, in Season 85 action at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, April 22.

With their Final Four-clinching win, the Lady Falcons return to second place with a 9-4 record, while the Maroons sank to a 1-11 slate off their ninth straight loss.

Captain setter Louie Romero steered the Adamson offense with 23 excellent sets and 5 points, while Lucille Almonte led the balanced attacking party with 13 points. Super rookie Trisha Tubu and middle blocker Lorene Toring each scored 11, with the latter leading the team with 3 blocks.

Likely fuming after letting the third set go in a close loss, Adamson erupted for a 12-5 start in the fourth and never relinquished momentum, as it led by as many as 11 points as early as 19-8 off a Rizza Cruz ace.

Although UP attempted to spark a late comeback, the hole it found itself in was too deep to rise from as Kate Santiago pounded home a kill for another 11-point gap, 24-13, before Tubu smashed a through-the-block hit for the win.

“UP is not chasing anything, so there’s no pressure for them and they played better,” said Adamson assistant coach Rald Ricafort in Filipino after the Lady Falcons reached the semifinals for the first time since Season 76.

“We were a bit complacent, especially in the third set, that’s why UP got it. At least in the fourth, we delivered.”

UP captain Jewel Encarnacion and blocker Nina Ytang topscored in the loss with 15 points apiece, as Steph Bustrillo followed up with 14.

Adamson wraps up its elimination round on Sunday, April 30, 11 am, against the fourth-running FEU Lady Tamaraws at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

UP, meanwhile, looks to snap its skid against the winless UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday, April 26, 3 pm, at the same venue. – Rappler.com