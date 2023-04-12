Ateneo keeps Final Four hopes alive, sweeps UP out of contention

Faith Nisperos carries Ateneo's offense anew while Roma Doromal shines on defense in the Blue Eagles' ousting sweep of the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their eyes fixated on the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four with an ousting sweep of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, April 12.

Faith Nisperos continued to carry the offense with 17 points, all off attacks, as Ateneo rose to a 4-6 record with four games remaining on its schedule.

Vanie Gandler and Lyann de Guzman added 9 and 8 points, respectively, while Roma Doromal shone on defense with 18 excellent digs and 18 excellent receptions.

Gaining momentum off a 7-0 finishing kick in the second set, the Blue Eagles broke off midway through the third with a 6-1 run to turn an 11-10 lead to a 17-11 separation, capped by three straight Nisperos kills.

Ateneo then reached match point, 24-17, off an Abi Goc attack error, but multiple errors got UP within striking distance off a 5-0 swing, 22-24, before an anticlimactic Mai Sotomil service error gifted the win to the Blue Eagle side.

“We need this win, of course, if we want to go further. We have to be focused and committed in every match, every day. That’s our only mindset going to this game. We’re happy, we’re happy we won in straight sets,” said Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro.

No UP player breached double-digit scoring as Aly Bertolano led the way with 9 points, while Nica Celis scored 8 off 5 attacks and a game-high 3 blocks.

Ateneo hopes to carry its momentum to Saturday, April 15, 2 pm as it looks to upset the UST Growling Tigers at the PhilSports Arena. UP, on the other hand, will now just play for pride as it next faces the revenge-seeking La Salle Lady Spikers fresh off their first loss against UST.

Meanwhile, over at the men’s division, UP fared much better after pulling off a stunning reverse sweep of Ateneo off a massive fourth-set escape, 13-25, 22-25, 26-24, 39-37, 15-12, for its first win of the season.

Captain Loisa Gamban scattered 22 points, 16 excellent receptions, and 14 excellent digs as the Maroons snapped a nine-game skid for a 1-9 record, while Jaivee Malabanan and Ranz Cajolo chipped in 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Jian Salarzon led all scorers in the heartbreaking loss with 30 points off 24 points, 5 blocks, and 1 ace as Ateneo slipped to a 5-5 tie in fourth place with La Salle. – Rappler.com