La Salle downs Ateneo for 12th straight time, locks up Season 85 top seed

La Salle's late-season revelation Shevana Laput resets her UAAP career-high with 16 points against hapless Ateneo, which lost its 12th rivalry game dating back to 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For the 12th straight time dating back to 2017, the La Salle Lady Spikers lorded over their historic rival Ateneo Blue Eagles in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 sweep in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, April 23.

With the win to rise to a 12-1 record, La Salle officially clinched the top seed alongside its twice-to-beat bonus, while Ateneo – already out of Final Four contention – dropped its third straight assignment for a 4-9 slate.

Late-season revelation Shevana Laput reset her UAAP career-high anew with a game-high 16 points off 15 attacks and 1 ace, while runaway Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Canino added 13 more points to her fast-rising totals. Thea Gagate also added 12 points, hiked by 5 blocks, 5 attacks, and 2 aces.

Weathering slow starts in the first and second sets, the Lady Spikers did just enough in the third to keep their heads above water, while the Eagles got as near as 16-18.

However, that was the nearest Ateneo would get to its longtime tormentor as Gagate sparked up La Salle’s 7-2 finishing kick before Laput sealed the deal with one last through-the-block hit.

“We had kind of a slow start, so we just reminded the kids to play with pride,” said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo in Filipino. “We cannot relax because Ateneo was fighting back. Don’t wait for them to make mistakes for us.”

Vanie Gandler led the sorry loss with 13 points while Faith Nisperos was held to just 12 off 9 attacks and 3 aces.

La Salle wraps up its elimination round with a lopsided match against the winless UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 29, 3 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Ateneo, meanwhile, hopes to end its lost season on a winning note with a huge upset win that same day at 11 am against the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs. – Rappler.com