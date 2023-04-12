Champ mentality: NU locks down contending Adamson in statement sweep

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs had one of their most dominant wins yet in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after clamping fellow contender Adamson Lady Falcons in a 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 statement sweep at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, April 12.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen flexed the form that won her the top individual award in just her rookie season with 20 points off 18 attacks and 2 blocks with 11 excellent receptions as NU created a three-team logjam in second place with a 7-3 record, same as Adamson and UST.

Lams Lamina tallied 15 excellent sets to keep a well-oiled offense in the win, while Jen Nierva had an efficient defensive display with 10 excellent digs in 12 attempts and 12-of-20 excellent receptions.

As expected from top contenders, both teams had a nip-and-tuck affair after a 26-24 NU opener escape that led to a 13-all deadlock midway through the second. However, the Lady Bulldogs rediscovered their dominant ways as they wrapped up the set with a huge 12-3 finishing kick.

Although Adamson fought well in the third and led as high as 14-11, NU eventually reversed momentum with another pivotal 11-5 swing for the 23-19 separation off a Cess Robles ace.

The Lady Falcons’ last-ditch 3-0 spurt proved futile in the end as Belen ended one of her best games so far this season with two final kills to seal Adamson’s fate and its first sweep loss.

“We really prepared for this game and we set our goal that we had to win this game,” Belen said in Filipino. “We couldn’t afford to lose and we just applied what we’ve trained for and what the coaches said regarding our game plan.”

No Lady Falcon breached double-digit scoring in the big setback as Trisha Tubu and Rizza Cruz scored 9 apiece. Kate Santiago, meanwhile, was checked to just 6 points.

NU next tests the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, April 16, 12 pm, at the PhilSports Arena. Adamson, on the other hand, looks to vent its ire on the winless UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 15, 12 pm, at the same venue. – Rappler.com