Belen, Solomon combine for 51 as NU clinches bonus off reverse sweep of Ateneo

OVERPOWERING. NU star spiker Bella Belen attempts an attack over the Ateneo defense at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

UAAP MVP Bella Belen scores 26 while Alyssa Solomon adds 25 as defending champion NU clinches the twice-to-beat advantage against Ateneo, which falls to its worst season finish in 19 years

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs took the long road in clinching the twice-to-beat advantage in UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball, pulling off a five-set reverse sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 21-25, 28-30, 25-14, 25-13, 15-13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, April 29.

With its sixth straight win in the books, NU finished the elimination round as the second seed with an 11-3 record, while Ateneo dropped to 4-10 – its worst in 19 years dating back to Season 67 in 2004.

The win also allowed the Lady Bulldogs to veer away from likely complications with fellow semifinalists UST and Adamson, who had likewise eyed the last Final Four advantage. League-leading La Salle secured the first twice-to-beat edge over a week ago.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen took command after NU gave up the first two sets, finishing with a huge line of 26 points on a 25-of-54 attack clip, 19 excellent receptions, and 15 excellent digs.

Running mate Alyssa Solomon was no slouch either, adding 25 points on 22 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block, while middle blockers Erin Pangilinan and Sheena Toring each chipped in 13.

Coming off a pair of momentum-boosting blowouts in the third and fourth sets to equalize the match, NU took an early 6-3 lead off a 4-0 run after Toring blocked Ateneo star Faith Nisperos.

With nothing to lose, Ateneo rose all the way back to tie the decider at 12-all off a Nisperos block on Solomon, but Belen and Toring responded with consecutive clutch kills to push the Lady Bulldogs to match point, 14-12.

Although AC Miner saved one point off a running attack, Belen had no further plans to extend an already drawn-out affair and hammered down one last crosscourt kill for the tight fifth-set win to formally clinch the second seed.

“Of course, we’re very happy because we got the twice-to-beat. Despite that, we still have a lot to improve on that game, which is starting the right way,” Belen said in Filipino.

“In the first and second set, we’re not that focused on the game, so that’s what happened to us. We’ll just go back to training, watch this game, and see what happened.”

Meanwhile, in what could be their final collegiate game, Ateneo co-captains Vanie Gandler and Nisperos led the Blue Eagles’ last fight for the season with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

NU now awaits the fate of the third and fourth seeds and will face either the UST Golden Tigresses or the Adamson Lady Falcons in the semifinals. – Rappler.com