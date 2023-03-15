UST exacts revenge over Ateneo, sends Season 84 tormentor to worst Final 4-era start

UST rookies Regina Jurado and Cassie Carballo lead the Tigresses' mauling of hard-luck Ateneo, which has fallen to seventh place with a 1-5 record

MANILA, Philippines – The in-form UST Golden Tigresses cruised to their second straight sweep at the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the expense of their Season 84 title hope-crusher Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, March 15.

Rising rookies Regina Jurado and Cassie Carballo shone brightest in the match with 15 points and 16 excellent sets, respectively.

Veteran Eya Laure, meanwhile, willingly took a step back with 10 points, 12 excellent digs, and 6 excellent receptions as her team rose to a 4-2 record just behind 4-1 NU and Adamson. La Salle stays alone on top with a clean 5-0 slate.

Jurado also hiked up her game-high scoring tally with 3 aces, all coming in UST’s third-set mauling spree, where a big 11-2 finishing kick ended Ateneo’s hopes of snapping what is now a four-game skid.

Now standing at a 1-5 record in seventh place, the Eagles have now limped to their worst start in the Final Four era, specifically since Season 73 way back in 2011.

“We were able to execute a bit cleaner this time around, but there are still things to polish, especially with our middle blockers,” said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes in Filipino. “We were able to overcome. I think we had no service errors today. It’s a great feeling to come out without many unforced errors.”

Vanie Gandler paced another sorry loss – Ateneo’s fourth sweep in their five setbacks – with 13 points, all off attacks, while Faith Nisperos and Lyann de Guzman scored 11 apiece.

UST next faces the winless but feisty UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, March 11, 11 am, while Ateneo heads to a must-win situation against fellow reeling squad UP Fighting Maroons on Sunday, March 12, 3 pm. – Rappler.com